版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 07:06 BJT

BRIEF-Tenneco announces results for the tender offer for its 6 7/8% senior notes due 2020

June 13 Tenneco Inc:

* Tenneco announces results for the tender offer for its 6 7/8% senior notes due 2020 and the redemption of all remaining 6 7/8% senior notes due 2020

* Redeem all of 2020 notes that remain outstanding following settlement of tender offer at a redemption price of 103.438% of principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐