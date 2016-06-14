版本:
BRIEF-Sempra Energy unit awarded South Texas-Tuxpan natural gas pipeline contract in Mexico

June 14 Sempra Energy :

* The Tuxpan pipeline will have a capacity of 2.6 billion cubic feet per day and an anticipated in-service date of late 2018

* Awarded contract by Comision Federal De Electricidad (cfe) to build, own,operate about 497-mile, $2.1 billion natural gas pipeline in Mexico

* Tuxpan natural gas pipeline contract in Mexico

