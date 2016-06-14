版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 14:55 BJT

BRIEF-Western Gas Equity Partners announces pricing of common unit offering by subsidiary of Anadarko

June 14 Western Gas Equity Partners LP :

* Gross proceeds to western gas resources from offering will be approximately $481 million

* Priced a previously announced underwritten offering of 12.5 million common units representing limited partner interests

* Western Gas Equity Partners announces pricing of common unit offering by subsidiary of Anadarko

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐