BRIEF-Western Gas Equity Partners announces pricing of common unit offering by subsidiary of Anadarko

BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO on April 18, 2017
* Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as U.S. Bancorp Chief Executive Officer at April annual meeting; Davis to continue as Executive Chairman of the Board
June 14 Western Gas Equity Partners LP :
* Gross proceeds to western gas resources from offering will be approximately $481 million
* Priced a previously announced underwritten offering of 12.5 million common units representing limited partner interests
* Western Gas Equity Partners announces pricing of common unit offering by subsidiary of Anadarko
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.