BRIEF-Coca-Cola European Partners expects 2016 EPS growth in mid-teen range

MOVES-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
June 14 Coca-Cola European Partners:
* Coca-Cola European Partners to present at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference and provide 2016 guidance
* For 2016, expects growth of net sales in a modest low single-digit range, operating income in a modest mid-single-digit range
* For 2016, CCEP expects growth of diluted earnings per share in a mid-teen range
* Based on recent rates, currency translation would negatively impact FY diluted EPS by approximately EUR0.05
* Does not expect to repurchase shares in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.