公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 17:11 BJT

BRIEF-Coca-Cola European Partners expects 2016 EPS growth in mid-teen range

June 14 Coca-Cola European Partners:

* Coca-Cola European Partners to present at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference and provide 2016 guidance

* For 2016, expects growth of net sales in a modest low single-digit range, operating income in a modest mid-single-digit range

* For 2016, CCEP expects growth of diluted earnings per share in a mid-teen range

* Based on recent rates, currency translation would negatively impact FY diluted EPS by approximately EUR0.05

* Does not expect to repurchase shares in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

