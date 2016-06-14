BRIEF-Broadridge Financial Solutions buys 4sight Financial Software Ltd

MOVES-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
June 14 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc:
* Broadridge broadens its securities financing and collateral management solutions through acquisition of 4sight Financial Software Limited
* Terms of deal were not disclosed.
* 4sight will be integrated as part of Broadridge Securities Financing and Collateral Management Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.