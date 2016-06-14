版本:
2016年 6月 14日

BRIEF-Broadridge Financial Solutions buys 4sight Financial Software Ltd

June 14 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc:

* Broadridge broadens its securities financing and collateral management solutions through acquisition of 4sight Financial Software Limited

* Terms of deal were not disclosed.

* 4sight will be integrated as part of Broadridge Securities Financing and Collateral Management Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

