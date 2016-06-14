版本:
BRIEF-Chemours to sell Sulfur Products assets to Veolia North America

June 14 Chemours Co :

* Chemours signs definitive agreement to sell sulfur products to Vveolia

* Deal for $325 million in cash

* Says total gross proceeds from three divestitures will be approximately $700 million

* Anticipates closing transaction within second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

