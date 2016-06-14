BRIEF-Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc reports topline results from DYNAMO(tm)

MOVES-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
June 14 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Majority of reported side effects were reversible and clinically manageable.
* Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc says updated 2016 financial guidance to be provided following resolution of strategic activities
* Previous financial guidance for 2016 should no longer be relied upon
* Investigational, oral, dual inhibitor of phosphoinositide-3-kinase (pi3k)-delta and pi3k-gamma met primary endpoint
* Undertaking strategic restructuring that will close down its discovery research organization, or 21 percent of workforce
* Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc says previous financial guidance for 2016 should no longer be relied upon
* Duvelisib demonstrated overall response rate (ORR) of 46 percent, among 129 patients with iNHL
* Abbvie, co have also agreed to pause ABBVIE-sponsored phase 1b/2 study evaluating duvelisib in combination with venetoclax
* Hoped treatment with duvelisib as monotherapy would have provided larger clinical benefit for advance indolent non-hodgkin lymphoma
* Infinity reports topline results from DYNAMO(tm), a phase 2 monotherapy study of investigational molecule duvelisib in refractory indolent non-hodgkin lymphoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.