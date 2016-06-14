BRIEF-Telus Corp to purchase up to 1.583 million common shares

MOVES-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
June 14 Telus Corp
* Intends to purchase and cancel up to 1,583,000 of its common shares through private agreements with an arm's-length third-party seller
* Common shares purchased will be counted towards 16 million common shares (subject to a maximum aggregate purchase price of $500 million)
* Telus to purchase up to 1.583 million common shares under its normal course issuer bid through private agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.