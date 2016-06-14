BRIEF-DST agrees to sell North American customer communications business for $410 mln

MOVES-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
June 14 Dst Systems Inc
* Deal for $410.0 million
* Dst estimates that pending sale of nacc business will result in after-tax proceeds of approximately $310.0 millio
* To sell its north american customer communications business to broadridge financial solutions, inc
* Once completed, north american transaction expected to result in reduction to dst's eps of about $1.15 on annual basis
* Board of directors of dst authorized a new $300.0 million share repurchase plan.
* Dst systems inc <dst.nin accordance with its capital plan including investments in business, share repurchases, strategic acquisitions
* Dst announces agreement to sell north american customer communications business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.