BRIEF-Broadridge to acquire DST's North American customer communications business

MOVES-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
June 14 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc :
Broadridge expects acquisition to be $0.01 to $0.03 per share accretive on a gaap basis
* Says expects to achieve approximately $20 million in annualized cost synergies within 18-30 months of closing
* Expects acquisition to be $0.09 to $0.13 per share accretive on a gaap basis in second year.
* Gaap adjusted basis in second year from deal
* Expects acquisition to be $0.11 to $0.14 per share accretive on a non-gaap adjusted basis in first year
* Senior management, led by mike abbaei, head of dst's customer communications business, will be joining broadridge
* Broadridge agrees to acquire dst's north american customer communications business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.