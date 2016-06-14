版本:
BRIEF-Hecla appoints Lindsay Hall senior vice president and CFO

June 14 Hecla Mining Co

* Lindsay hall has accepted position of senior vice president and chief financial officer of company

* Lindsay hall has accepted position of senior vice president and chief financial officer of company, following retirement of james sabala

* Lindsay recently was executive vice president and chief financial officer of goldcorp inc

* Hecla announces appointment of lindsay hall as senior vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

