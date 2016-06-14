BRIEF-Hecla appoints Lindsay Hall senior vice president and CFO

June 14 Hecla Mining Co

* Lindsay hall has accepted position of senior vice president and chief financial officer of company, following retirement of james sabala

* Lindsay recently was executive vice president and chief financial officer of goldcorp inc

