BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy reports Q1 total net revenues of $364.6 million

MOVES-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
June 14 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd
* Yingli green energy holding co ltd qtrly total photovoltaic ("pv") module shipments 1 were 508.1 mw, compared to 504.5mw in q4 of 2015.
* Expects its pv module shipments to be in estimated range of 580mw to 620mw for quarter ending june 30, 2016
* Yingli green energy holding co ltd says qtrly earnings per american depositary share was us$0.7
* Says also expects its gross margin in second quarter of 2016 to be in estimated range of 18% to 20%
* Yingli green energy holding co ltd qtrly earnings per american depositary share rmb4.4 (us$0.7)
* Qtrly non-gaap income per ads $0.60
* Yingli green energy holding co ltd qtrly adjusted income per ads was rmb4.0 (us$0.6)
* Expects its gross margin in second quart of 2016 to be in estimated range of 18% to 20%.
* "expect strong demand from japan to continue in 2016"
* Qtrly total net revenues were $364.6 million
* In china , we have secured orders of approximately 820mw by end of may due to "robust" demand in first half of 2016
* Yingli green energy reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue rmb 2.351 billion versus rmb 2.11 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.