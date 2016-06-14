BRIEF-Lannett to amend credit agreement to repurchase remaining $200 mln of 12 pct senior notes

MOVES-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
June 14 Lannett Company Inc :
* Lannett to amend credit agreement to repurchase remaining $200 million of 12% senior notes
* Agreement with an existing lender to raise an incremental $150 million term loan b
* Company intends to use proceeds of incremental term loan b and cash on hand to repurchase remaining $200 million of 12% senior notes due in 2023
* Incremental term loan b is expected to have terms consistent with company's existing term loan b
* Cumulative effect of actions through maturity date of loans is expected to generate cash interest savings of approximately $170 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.