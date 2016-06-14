版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 14日 星期二 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Medicines Co announces initiation of phase II study for its investigational anesthetic

June 14 Medicines Company :

* Medicines Company announces initiation of phase II study for its investigational anesthetic, ABP-700

* Results anticipated later in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐