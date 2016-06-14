版本:
BRIEF-Hunt Mining appoints James Meek as chief financial officer

June 14 Hunt Mining

* In conjunction with appointment of meek as cfo, bob little will be transitioning to new position as director of corporate development

* Hunt mining appoints mr. James N. Meek as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

