BRIEF-Par Pacific Holdings to buy Wyoming Refining and related logistics assets

* Par Pacific Holdings to acquire Wyoming Refining and
related logistics assets
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per
share
* To acquire Hermes Consolidated LLC (DBA Wyoming Refining
company) for approximately $271.4 million
* Expects to raise necessary transactional financing with a
mixture of debt, equity and cash on hand
* Deal value of $271.4 million includes assumption of $58
million of indebtedness
* Equity component of financing expected to consist of $50
million rights offering of common stock to all of existing
shareholders
* Affiliates of Sam Zell and Highbridge Capital have agreed
to provide $52.5 million of mandatorily convertible bridge
financing
* Additional component of financing expected to consist of
private placement of $100 million of convertible notes pursuant
to rule 144a
* To assume $58 million of existing indebtedness at Wyoming
refining, incur $65 million of additional at Wyoming Refining
parent company
* Remaining capital required will be financed with existing
liquidity
