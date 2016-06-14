BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond Inc purchases one Kings Lane Inc

June 14 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc purchases one Kings Lane Inc

* Purchase price was not material to Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc says purchase of one Kings Lane Inc did not affect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's fiscal 2016 Q1 ended on May 28, 2016

* Co expects transaction to be slightly dilutive to net earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2016, after transaction and integration costs

* Announced an all cash purchase of one Kings Lane Inc, a home décor and design company

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc purchases one Kings Lane Inc