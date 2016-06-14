BRIEF-Synergy Resources Corp appoints Deloitte as auditor

June 14 Synergy Resources Corp
* Borrowing base on its revolving credit facility has been
re-affirmed at $145 million
* Announced appointment of Deloitte as its independent
registered public accounting firm, replacing company's former
auditor
* There have not been any disagreements between co, former
auditing firm on any matter of accounting principles or
practices, financial statement disclosure
* Synergy Resources Corporation closes on acquisition of
assets in the Wattenberg Field; borrowing base is reaffirmed;
company announces change in auditor
