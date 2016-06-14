版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日

BRIEF-Handy & Harman names new co-president, CEO for Handy & Harman Group

June 14 Handy & Harman Ltd:

* Appointed SLI's CEO, William Fejes Jr, to role of SVP of HNH and co-president & CEO of Handy & Harman Group Ltd

* Handy & Harman Ltd. Announces management changes Source text for Eikon:

