BRIEF-Helix Biopharma posts Q3 loss per share c$0.02

June 14 Helix Biopharma Corp

* Helix Biopharma Corp announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share c$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

