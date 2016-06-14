BRIEF-American Creek closes two JV transactions with Tudor Gold

UPDATE 5-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds Breakingviews link, updates share prices)
June 14 American Creek Resources:
* Sold an undivided 60% interest in its electrum property in consideration for 1 million Tudor shares and payment of $500,000 cash
* American Creek closes two JV transactions with Tudor gold Corp. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is considering spinning off its semiconductor business and selling a partial stake in the unit to Western Digital Corp, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.