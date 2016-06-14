版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-American Creek closes two JV transactions with Tudor Gold

June 14 American Creek Resources:

* Sold an undivided 60% interest in its electrum property in consideration for 1 million Tudor shares and payment of $500,000 cash

* American Creek closes two JV transactions with Tudor gold Corp. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

