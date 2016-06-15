版本:
BRIEF-Energy Recovery awarded $2.4 mln for desalination projects in North Africa

June 15 Energy Recovery Inc :

* Two of orders will ship in Q2 of 2016 and third is expected to ship in Q4 of 2016

* Energy Recovery awarded $2.4 million for desalination projects in North Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

