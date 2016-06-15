BRIEF-Arch Coal files amended plan of reorganization

June 15 Arch Coal Inc :

* Plan is supported by certain of company's senior secured lenders that hold more than 66 2/3% of its first lien term loan

* Hearing to consider approval of disclosure statement is scheduled for June 22, 2016

* Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal advisor to arch coal, and PJT partners is serving as financial advisor

* Intends to seek confirmation of plan consistent with milestones outlined in restructuring support agreement

* Arch coal files amended plan of reorganization and disclosure statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)