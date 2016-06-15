版本:
BRIEF-Klondex says expect to recover 8,000 - 12,000 gold ounces in 2016 from mine in Manitoba

June 15 Klondex Mines Ltd :

* Remain on track to announce a production decision in second half of this year

* Says expect to recover between 8,000 - 12,000 gold ounces in 2016

* Klondex provides update on Canadian operations; tailings reprocessing project underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

