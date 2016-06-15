BRIEF-Dynegy launches tangible equity units offering and credit facility financing

BRIEF-HYATT HOTELS SAYS ACQUIRED MIRAVAL GROUP FROM AN AFFILIATE OF KSL CAPITAL PARTNERS
* HYATT ACCELERATES GROWTH STRATEGY INTO ADJACENT SPACES WITH ACQUISITION OF WELLNESS LEADER MIRAVAL GROUP
June 15 Dynegy Inc :
* Public offering of 4,000,000 tangible equity units, with each tangible equity unit having a stated amount of $100.00
* Dynegy inc says Dynegy is commencing syndication of an incremental $2 billion term loan b facility and a revolving credit facility of $75 million
* Intends to enter into a $50 million letter of credit facility
* Underwriters of tangible equity units offering will have 13-day over-allotment option to purchase additional $60 million of tangible equity units
* Dynegy announces launch of tangible equity units offering and credit facility financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* HYATT ACCELERATES GROWTH STRATEGY INTO ADJACENT SPACES WITH ACQUISITION OF WELLNESS LEADER MIRAVAL GROUP
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Fire was reported on Wednesday at the Reduc refinery in the state of Rio de Janeiro controlled by Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras, with impact on production, a local oil workers union said.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American nations jumped into the US bond market on Wednesday, offering new debt for sale as the clock counts down to this week's inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.