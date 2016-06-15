版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-Seneca Mortgage Servicing awards Nationstar $50 bln subservicing

June 15 Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc :

* Seneca mortgage servicing awards Nationstar $50 billion subservicing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

