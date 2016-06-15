版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-Iron Mountain announces resignation of CFO Rod Day

June 15 Iron Mountain Inc :

* Day will remain with company through mid-October for transition purposes

* Brown has served as CFO since 2011 for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc

* Iron mountain announces resignation of CFO Rod Day and appointment of Stuart Brown Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

