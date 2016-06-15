版本:
BRIEF-Turning Point Brands qtrly earnings per share $0.27

June 15 Turning Point Brands Inc :

* For quarter, net sales of smoking products were $27.9 million or 0.7% lower than year ago

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.27

* Turning point brands, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales $49.9 million versus $51.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

