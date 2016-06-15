BRIEF-Turning Point Brands qtrly earnings per share $0.27

BRIEF-HYATT HOTELS SAYS ACQUIRED MIRAVAL GROUP FROM AN AFFILIATE OF KSL CAPITAL PARTNERS
* HYATT ACCELERATES GROWTH STRATEGY INTO ADJACENT SPACES WITH ACQUISITION OF WELLNESS LEADER MIRAVAL GROUP
June 15 Turning Point Brands Inc :
* For quarter, net sales of smoking products were $27.9 million or 0.7% lower than year ago
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.27
* Turning point brands, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 sales $49.9 million versus $51.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Fire was reported on Wednesday at the Reduc refinery in the state of Rio de Janeiro controlled by Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras, with impact on production, a local oil workers union said.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American nations jumped into the US bond market on Wednesday, offering new debt for sale as the clock counts down to this week's inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.