BRIEF-Aurinia announces private placement

June 15 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Intends to complete a private placement of units of company at a price of US$2.36 per unit

* Has received commitments to purchase units totalling us$7 million

* Intends to use net proceeds from private placement to continue timely clinical development of Voclosporin

* Aurinia announces private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

