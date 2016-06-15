版本:
BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc announces appointment of Kevin Lind as CFO

June 15 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc says Kevin R. Lind will join its management team as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective June 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

