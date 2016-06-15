版本:
BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions Inc receives FDA orphan drug status for BioThrax

June 15 Emergent BioSolutions Inc

* Emergent BioSolutions Inc receives FDA orphan drug status for BioThrax for post-exposure prophylaxis of anthrax disease

* Orphan drug status provides market exclusivity through November 2022, representing 7 years from date FDA approved pep indication for BioThrax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

