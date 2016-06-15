版本:
BRIEF-Shire and Kamada announce FDA approval of an expanded label for GLASSIA

June 15 Shire PLC

* Shire and Kamada announce FDA approval of expanded label for self-infusion of GLASSIA for the treatment of emphysema due to severe AAT deficiency

* Serious adverse reaction observed during clinical trials was exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

* Infusion of GLASSIA for the treatment of emphysema due to severe AAT deficiency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

