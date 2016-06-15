BRIEF-Aegerion pharmaceuticals, Qlt Inc agree to strategic merger

BRIEF-HYATT HOTELS SAYS ACQUIRED MIRAVAL GROUP FROM AN AFFILIATE OF KSL CAPITAL PARTNERS
* HYATT ACCELERATES GROWTH STRATEGY INTO ADJACENT SPACES WITH ACQUISITION OF WELLNESS LEADER MIRAVAL GROUP
June 15 Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals and QLT Inc. agree to strategic merger
* Each outstanding share of Aegerion common stock will be exchanged for 1.0256 shares of QLT common stock
* Broad-based investor syndicate to vote in favor of merger and provide concurrent financing of approximately $22 million
* QLT plans to change its name upon closing of proposed transaction to Novelion Therapeutics Inc
* QLT's common shares will trade on Nasdaq global select market and Toronto stock exchange
* Assuming completion of proposed merger by end of Q3 of 2016, Novelion is expected to have an unrestricted cash balance of over $100 million
* Proposed transaction has been approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Aegerion's CEO, Mary Szela, will serve as CEO of Novelion following close of transaction
* $22 million investment would be funded immediately prior to deal close, expected to provide Novelion with additional capital to support operations
* As result of structure of deal, repayment obligation with respect to co's outstanding convertible notes will not be triggered
* Broad-based investor syndicate to buy about $22 million in shares of QLT common stock for $1.76 per share
* After completion, QLT shareholders to own about 67 percent, current Aegerion shareholders to own about 33 percent Novelion's shares
* Following close of transaction, Novelion is expected to have its principal headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia
* Under terms of merger agreement, Aegerion will become wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of QLT
* Aegerion, QLT have entered into a loan agreement under which QLT agreed to loan Aegerion up to $15 million for working capital
* Board of Novelion will be comprised of ten members, including four QLT designees, four Aegerion designees and two shareholder representatives
* Board of directors of Novelion will also have one member from Broadfin Capital and other from Sarissa Capital
* Sarissa Capital also has right to designate an additional director to Novelion board for a limited period of time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Fire was reported on Wednesday at the Reduc refinery in the state of Rio de Janeiro controlled by Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras, with impact on production, a local oil workers union said.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American nations jumped into the US bond market on Wednesday, offering new debt for sale as the clock counts down to this week's inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.