BRIEF-Ebix offers to buy Patriot National for $9.50 per share

BRIEF-HYATT HOTELS SAYS ACQUIRED MIRAVAL GROUP FROM AN AFFILIATE OF KSL CAPITAL PARTNERS
* HYATT ACCELERATES GROWTH STRATEGY INTO ADJACENT SPACES WITH ACQUISITION OF WELLNESS LEADER MIRAVAL GROUP
June 15 Ebix Inc :
* Ebix offers to acquire insurance technology solutions provider, Patriot National Inc, for $9.50 per share
* Expects transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings per share for Ebix shareholders
* Intends to pay for at least 55% of purchase in cash and balance (45%) in cash or stock, as mutually agreed upon
* Has postponed plans for a 3-for-1 stock split and related special shareholders meeting until further notice
* Offer contemplates assumption of patriot national's receivables, cash, other assets as well as current and long-term liabilities
* Has retained investment banking advisory firm sherman & company of New York to assist Ebix with its offer
* Sent a letter to board of patriot national, inc outlining its offer to acquire 100% of outstanding stock of patriot national Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Fire was reported on Wednesday at the Reduc refinery in the state of Rio de Janeiro controlled by Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras, with impact on production, a local oil workers union said.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American nations jumped into the US bond market on Wednesday, offering new debt for sale as the clock counts down to this week's inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.