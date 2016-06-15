版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 19:40 BJT

BRIEF-Celgene announces additional $3 bln share repurchase authorization

June 15 Celgene Corp :

* Celgene announces additional $3 billion share repurchase authorization

* Now has a total of approximately $5.3 billion available from previous authorizations plus new authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐