BRIEF-Dicerna appoints Martin Freed to board of directors

June 15 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Dicerna appoints martin freed, M.D., to board of directors

* Appointment will be effective immediately, and increases size of dicerna's board of directors to eight members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

