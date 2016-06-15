版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 19:37 BJT

BRIEF-Garibaldi to buy nickel-copper-gold deposit in British Columbia

June 15 Garibaldi Resources Corp :

* Garibaldi acquires advanced nickel-copper-gold deposit in Golden Triangle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

