2016年 6月 15日

BRIEF-Genenews announces Q1 loss per share $0.05

June 15 Genenews :

* Announces filing of Q1 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

