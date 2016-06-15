版本:
BRIEF-Garnero Group announces merger amendment terms with Grupo Colombo

June 15 Garnero Group Acquisition Co

* Shareholders of GC have now committed to purchase $10 million of GGAC shares in public market.

* Date by which transactions must be completed pursuant to investment agreement has been extended to June 25, 2016

* Garnero Group announces amendment to terms of merger with Grupo Colombo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

