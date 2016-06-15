版本:
BRIEF-Polymet Mining Corp reports qtrly loss per share $0.01

June 15 Polymet Mining Corp

* Polymet Mining Corp qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Polymet Mining Corp reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

