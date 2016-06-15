版本:
BRIEF-Terrax begins fieldwork at Yellowknife City gold project

June 15 Terrax Minerals Inc :

* Terrax begins fieldwork at yellowknife city gold project in preparation for drilling; receives NWT mineral incentive program grants of $120,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

