版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 20:07 BJT

BRIEF-Newell Brands to reaffirm fiscal year 2016 outlook

June 15 Newell Brands Inc :

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.84, revenue view $13.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Newell Brands to reaffirm fiscal year 2016 outlook at Deutsche Bank global consumer conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐