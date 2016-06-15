版本:
BRIEF-Valeant Pharma appoints Thomas Ross, Sr. lead independent director

June 15 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* All eleven director nominees elected to board at annual meeting of shareholders

* Ross, who has been member of board since march 8, 2016 , serves on board's nominating and corporate governance committee

* Valeant pharmaceuticals appoints thomas w. Ross, sr. Lead independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

