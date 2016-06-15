BRIEF-YY receives withdrawal of buyer group's going private proposal

BRIEF-HYATT HOTELS SAYS ACQUIRED MIRAVAL GROUP FROM AN AFFILIATE OF KSL CAPITAL PARTNERS
* HYATT ACCELERATES GROWTH STRATEGY INTO ADJACENT SPACES WITH ACQUISITION OF WELLNESS LEADER MIRAVAL GROUP
June 15 YY Inc
* Received a letter from Mr. Jun Lei, chairman of board, and Mr. David Xueling Li, director and chief executive officer
* Letter stating that buyer group would withdraw non-binding going private proposal dated July 9, 2015, with immediate effect
* Board has authorized a program under which YY over next 12 months may repurchase up to an aggregate of US$200 million worth of its shares
* Board has authorized a program under which YY over next 12 months may also repurchase convertible senior notes due in 2019
* Share and convertible note repurchase program will be funded by company's available cash balance.
* YY announces receipt of withdrawal of buyer group's going private proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Fire was reported on Wednesday at the Reduc refinery in the state of Rio de Janeiro controlled by Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras, with impact on production, a local oil workers union said.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American nations jumped into the US bond market on Wednesday, offering new debt for sale as the clock counts down to this week's inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.