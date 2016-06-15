版本:
BRIEF-Agria subsidiary PGG Wrightson raises fiscal 2016 guidance

June 15 Agria Corp :

* PGW now expects to report operating EBITDA in a range of NZ$65 to NZ$68 million, above original guidance range of NZ$61 to NZ$67 million

* Raised its guidance for fiscal year 2016 operating EBITDA

* Agria subsidiary PGG Wrightson raises fiscal 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

