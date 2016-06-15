BRIEF-athenahealth appoints Tom Szkutak to its board of directors

June 15 athenahealth Inc :

* athenahealth appoints Tom Szkutak to its board of directors

* Appointment of Tom Szkutak, former Amazon.com chief financial officer, to its board of directors, effective June 14, 2016

athenahealth board of directors now comprises eight members