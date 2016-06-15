版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-Coroware sees Q2 revenue of more than $1.7 mln

June 15 CoroWare Inc :

* CoroWare provides second quarter 2016 revenue guidance

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue more than $1.7 million

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue up more than 25 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐