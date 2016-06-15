版本:
BRIEF-Progressive says May net premiums rose 11 pct to $1,714.6 mln

June 15 Progressive Corp :

* Progressive Corp reports May 2016 results

* May net premiums earned $1,714.6 million, up 11 percent

* May net income attributable to progressive per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

