公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日 星期三 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-DryShips announces closing of registered direct offering

June 15 DryShips Inc :

* DryShips Inc announces closing of registered direct offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

