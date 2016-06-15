BRIEF-Annaly capital extends exchange offer to buy Hatteras Financial

June 15 Annaly Capital Management Inc :

* Annaly capital management, inc. Extends exchange offer to acquire hatteras financial corp.

* Extended its exchange offer to purchase all of outstanding shares of common stock of hatteras financial corp

* Offer will now expire at 5:00 p.m., eastern time, on July 11, 2016

* Annaly capital management, inc. Extends exchange offer to acquire hatteras financial corp.